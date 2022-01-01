Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley

10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (908 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla folded in half, stuffed with Angus Beef sirloin steak strips cooked to the perfection with onions, and smothered in our special cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream & lettuce
More about Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$8.00
Black bean & corn salsa and cheddar cheese in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa fresca. Chicken or Goat Cheese. V-O
More about Redbud Kitchen
Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Fire roasted chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, Chipotle crema with a side of pico de gallo
More about Pizza Hoss
The Half Barrel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Half Barrel

1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
More about The Half Barrel
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.49
Steak Quesadilla$9.49
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
Token image

 

Token

213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Quesadillas$10.50
Pulled chicken, bacon, and Monterey jack cheese, with side sour cream and ranch.
More about Token
Zalate image

 

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Pollo Asado$8.00
Quesadilla Pastor$8.00
Quesadilla Barbacoa$8.00
More about Zalate
Chivo Taqueria image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chivo Taqueria

314 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Quesadilla$6.00
Brisket Quesadilla$16.00
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
More about Chivo Taqueria
Tandur Indian Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Tandur Indian Kitchen

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$5.95
More about Tandur Indian Kitchen
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$8.00
Quesadilla Shredded Chicken$5.50
Quesadilla Fajita G Steak$13.00
More about Casa Don Gallo
Bearden Hill Fieldhouse image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Bearden Hill Fieldhouse

6600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$8.00
More about Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
BG pic

 

Babalu - Knoxville

412 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortilla and melted white cheddar, served with your choice of side.
More about Babalu - Knoxville
Tako Taco image

 

Tako Taco

235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Quesadilla (v)$5.00
More about Tako Taco
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
More about Tennessee Taphouse

