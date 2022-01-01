Quesadillas in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville
|Cheese Steak Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour tortilla folded in half, stuffed with Angus Beef sirloin steak strips cooked to the perfection with onions, and smothered in our special cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream & lettuce
More about Redbud Kitchen
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Quesadillas
|$8.00
Black bean & corn salsa and cheddar cheese in a whole wheat tortilla with salsa fresca. Chicken or Goat Cheese. V-O
More about Pizza Hoss
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Fire roasted chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, Chipotle crema with a side of pico de gallo
More about The Half Barrel
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Half Barrel
1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.49
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.49
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
More about Token
Token
213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville
|California Quesadillas
|$10.50
Pulled chicken, bacon, and Monterey jack cheese, with side sour cream and ranch.
More about Zalate
Zalate
102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville
|Quesadilla Pollo Asado
|$8.00
|Quesadilla Pastor
|$8.00
|Quesadilla Barbacoa
|$8.00
More about Chivo Taqueria
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chivo Taqueria
314 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$16.00
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
More about Tandur Indian Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Tandur Indian Kitchen
6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.95
More about Casa Don Gallo
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
|Kids Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
|Quesadilla Shredded Chicken
|$5.50
|Quesadilla Fajita G Steak
|$13.00
More about Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
6600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Quesadillas
|$8.00
More about Babalu - Knoxville
Babalu - Knoxville
412 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
Flour tortilla and melted white cheddar, served with your choice of side.