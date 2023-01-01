Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp fajitas in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Shrimp Fajitas
Knoxville restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Silvia's Mexican Restaurant
2421 University Commons Way, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Steak & Shrimp Fajita For 2
$27.99
More about Silvia's Mexican Restaurant
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
Avg 4.6
(1742 reviews)
Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp
$14.50
More about Casa Don Gallo
