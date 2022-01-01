Shrimp soup in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve shrimp soup
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Shrimp Soup
|$6.00
spicy garlic miso broth soup with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms
|Shrimp Egg Drop Soup
|$15.00
rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown
506 S Gay Street, Knoxville
