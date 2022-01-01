Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp soup in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve shrimp soup

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Soup$6.00
spicy garlic miso broth soup with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms
Shrimp Egg Drop Soup$15.00
rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Egg Drop Soup$15.00
rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

506 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Egg Drop Soup$15.00
rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips
Shrimp Soup$6.00
spicy garlic miso broth soup with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

