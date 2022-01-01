Shrimp tacos in Knoxville
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville
|Tacos Battered Shrimp
|$14.00
Beer battered shrimp, shredded cabbage, mango-pinneapple salsa, pico de gallo and our special chipotle sauce
Zalate
102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville
|Taco Blackened Shrimp
|$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
|Taco Crispy Shrimp
|$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
Tandur Indian Kitchen
6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.95
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
|Taco Shrimp
|$4.00
Babalu - Knoxville
412 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Panko fried shrimp, red cabbage, guacamole, soy honey aioli
|Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
crispy fried shrimp, red cabbage, avocado, soy honey aioli
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Lunch Shrimp Taco
|$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00