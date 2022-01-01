Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley

10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (908 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Battered Shrimp$14.00
Beer battered shrimp, shredded cabbage, mango-pinneapple salsa, pico de gallo and our special chipotle sauce
More about Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Street taco$3.50
More about Pizza Hoss
Zalate image

 

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Blackened Shrimp$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
Taco Crispy Shrimp$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
More about Zalate
Tandur Indian Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Tandur Indian Kitchen

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$10.95
More about Tandur Indian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Shrimp$4.00
More about Casa Don Gallo
BG pic

 

Babalu - Knoxville

412 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$6.00
Panko fried shrimp, red cabbage, guacamole, soy honey aioli
Shrimp Taco$6.00
crispy fried shrimp, red cabbage, avocado, soy honey aioli
More about Babalu - Knoxville
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Shrimp Taco$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

506 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Lunch Shrimp Taco$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

