Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve sliders

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Boursin Sliders$11.50
Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and topped with our homemade BKW boursin cheese, baby arugula, and sautéed tomatoes.
Grill Chicken Sliders$11.50
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, homemade ranch dressing, and a hint of our Smokin’ Fire sauce.
Pit Smoked Pork Sliders$11.50
Hickory-smoked pulled pork with a touch of our spicy kale slaw served on a ciabatta roll
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Duncan Cafe image

 

Duncan Cafe

710 Locust St., Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Sliders$5.75
More about Duncan Cafe
Token image

 

Token

213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slider Dog$2.75
More about Token
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut image

 

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BKW Sliders$11.50
Our Kahuna chicken deep-fried until golden brown, topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, covered with our Original sauce and homemade ranch dressing.
Boursin Sliders$11.50
Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and topped with our homemade BKW boursin cheese, baby arugula, and sautéed tomatoes.
Grill Chicken Sliders$11.50
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, homemade ranch dressing, and a hint of our Smokin’ Fire sauce.
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Grits

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cake

Club Sandwiches

Chili

Garlic Naan

Muffins

Pork Chops

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston