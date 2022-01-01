Sliders in Knoxville
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Boursin Sliders
|$11.50
Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and topped with our homemade BKW boursin cheese, baby arugula, and sautéed tomatoes.
|Grill Chicken Sliders
|$11.50
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, homemade ranch dressing, and a hint of our Smokin’ Fire sauce.
|Pit Smoked Pork Sliders
|$11.50
Hickory-smoked pulled pork with a touch of our spicy kale slaw served on a ciabatta roll
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|BKW Sliders
|$11.50
Our Kahuna chicken deep-fried until golden brown, topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, covered with our Original sauce and homemade ranch dressing.
