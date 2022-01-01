Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sorbet in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Sorbet
Knoxville restaurants that serve sorbet
NOODLES
Kaizen
127 South Central St, Knoxville
Avg 4.7
(782 reviews)
Lychee Sorbet
$4.00
Lychee Sorbet
$4.00
More about Kaizen
Tako Taco
235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Salted Watermelon Sorbet
$4.00
More about Tako Taco
Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville
French Fries
Philly Cheesesteaks
Chili
Kebabs
Chicken Tenders
Veggie Salad
Pork Belly
Turkey Clubs
More near Knoxville to explore
Pigeon Forge
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
Avg 3.9
(17 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Maryville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Townsend
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Alcoa
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Kodak
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(505 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston