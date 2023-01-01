Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak burritos in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Steak Burritos
Knoxville restaurants that serve steak burritos
Silvia's Mexican Restaurant
2421 University Commons Way, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Chipotle Burrito Steak
$11.99
More about Silvia's Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
Avg 4.6
(1742 reviews)
Burrito Don Gallo Steak
$15.00
Burrito Gigante Steak
$14.50
More about Casa Don Gallo
Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville
Eel
Pudding
Taco Salad
Pork Belly
Crab Cakes
Cookies
Quiche
Veggie Burgers
More near Knoxville to explore
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Maryville
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Alcoa
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Townsend
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Kodak
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(118 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(653 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(316 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(148 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(155 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston