Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley

10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (908 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla folded in half, stuffed with Angus Beef sirloin steak strips cooked to the perfection with onions, and smothered in our special cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream & lettuce
More about Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$9.49
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Fajita G Steak$13.00
Quesadilla Steak$9.00
Cheese Steak Quesadilla$12.00
More about Casa Don Gallo

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Corn Dogs

Chicken Wraps

Mozzarella Sticks

Mahi Mahi

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Bread Pudding

Brisket

Pho

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston