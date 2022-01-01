Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve steak subs

Nixon’s Deli #4 image

 

Nixon's Deli #4

230 North Peters Road, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Hoagie
More about Nixon's Deli #4
Nixon's Deli #6 image

 

Nixon's Deli #6

508 Merchant Drive, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Hoagie
More about Nixon's Deli #6
Nixon's Deli #9 image

 

Nixon's Deli #9

7419 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Hoagie
More about Nixon's Deli #9

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Biryani

Chicken Pot Pies

Carne Asada Tacos

Kebabs

Hummus

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston