Tortilla soup in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Tortilla Soup
Knoxville restaurants that serve tortilla soup
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
Avg 4.6
(1742 reviews)
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$6.00
More about Casa Don Gallo
Don Gallo - Choto
1600 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Tortilla Soup
$6.00
Shredded chicken, tortilla chip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, green pepper & avocado slices
More about Don Gallo - Choto
