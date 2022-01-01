Turkey clubs in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Redbud Kitchen
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Kids Turkey + Cheddar Sandwich
|$5.95
Lean smoked turkey on toasted wheat Ciabatta, with mayo, lettuce and sliced tomato. GF-O
More about Steamboat Sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Steamboat Sandwiches
2423 N. Central St., Knoxville
|Whole Chipotle Turkey Club
|$11.99
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tiger Sauce
|Half Chipotle Turkey Club
|$6.79
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tiger Sauce
More about K Brew - Downtown
K Brew - Downtown
507 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Turkey + Swiss Melt Bagel Sandwich
|$7.50
Turkey + Swiss cheese + cream cheese
More about K Brew - West Hills
K Brew - West Hills
7822 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Turkey + Swiss Melt Bagel Sandwich
|$7.50
Turkey + Swiss cheese + cream cheese