Turkey clubs in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Turkey + Cheddar Sandwich$5.95
Lean smoked turkey on toasted wheat Ciabatta, with mayo, lettuce and sliced tomato. GF-O
More about Redbud Kitchen
Steamboat Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES

Steamboat Sandwiches

2423 N. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Chipotle Turkey Club$11.99
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tiger Sauce
Half Chipotle Turkey Club$6.79
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tiger Sauce
More about Steamboat Sandwiches
Item pic

 

K Brew - Downtown

507 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey + Swiss Melt Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Turkey + Swiss cheese + cream cheese
More about K Brew - Downtown
Item pic

 

K Brew - West Hills

7822 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey + Swiss Melt Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Turkey + Swiss cheese + cream cheese
More about K Brew - West Hills
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Sandwich$12.75
Our take on a classic club. Served with our house smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked cheddar and a house made tarragon mayo.
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

