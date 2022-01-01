Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey salad in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Turkey Salad
Knoxville restaurants that serve turkey salad
Ham 'n Goodys
314 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Turkey Salad per Lb.
$9.95
More about Ham 'n Goodys
Ham & Goody's - Downtown Knoxville - 507 S Gay Street
507 S Gay Street, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Downtown Salad (ham & turkey)
$10.95
Salad with ham, turkey, shredded cheese, tomatoes and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Ham & Goody's - Downtown Knoxville - 507 S Gay Street
