Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey salad in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve turkey salad

Consumer pic

 

Ham 'n Goodys

314 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Salad per Lb.$9.95
More about Ham 'n Goodys
Item pic

 

Ham & Goody's - Downtown Knoxville - 507 S Gay Street

507 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Downtown Salad (ham & turkey)$10.95
Salad with ham, turkey, shredded cheese, tomatoes and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Ham & Goody's - Downtown Knoxville - 507 S Gay Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Thai Tea

Fish And Chips

Cheesecake

Eel

Quiche

Cucumber Salad

Edamame

Bruschetta

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston