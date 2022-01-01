Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Udon noodles in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve udon noodles

Consumer pic

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Udon Noodles$2.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

506 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Udon Noodles$2.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Garlic Knots

Arugula Salad

Eel

Nachos

Egg Rolls

Garlic Bread

Chicken Soup

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston