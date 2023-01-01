Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Veggie quesadillas in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Veggie Quesadillas
Knoxville restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
Zalate
102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Quesadilla Veggie
$11.00
More about Zalate
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
Avg 4.6
(1742 reviews)
Veggie Quesadilla
$12.50
More about Casa Don Gallo
Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville
Cupcakes
Ceviche
Tortas
Italian Subs
Peanut Butter Cookies
Ravioli
Fajitas
Filet Mignon
More near Knoxville to explore
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
Avg 3.9
(19 restaurants)
Maryville
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Alcoa
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Townsend
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Kodak
No reviews yet
Morristown
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(604 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(130 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston