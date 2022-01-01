Veggie rolls in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$8.00
Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette
|Crispy Veggie Roll
|$13.00
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville
|Veggie Roll
|$6.95
Avocado, carrot, cucumber, pickled daikon, and asparagus
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette
|Crispy Veggie Roll
|$13.00
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown
506 S Gay Street, Knoxville
|Crispy Veggie Roll
|$13.00
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$8.00
Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette