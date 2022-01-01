Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Spring Rolls$8.00
Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette
Crispy Veggie Roll$13.00
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Roll$6.95
Avocado, carrot, cucumber, pickled daikon, and asparagus
More about Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Spring Rolls$10.00
Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette
Crispy Veggie Roll$13.00
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

506 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Veggie Roll$13.00
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
Veggie Spring Rolls$8.00
Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

