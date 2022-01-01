Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve waffles

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria

200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$4.00
Waffle-cut sweet fries$3.00
More about Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
Stock & Barrel image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stock & Barrel

35 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + House Buffalo Sauce + Celery
More about Stock & Barrel
Pandan Waffles image

 

Tealicious

10720 Hardin Valley rd, Concord Farragut

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pandan Waffles$5.50
Not your traditional waffle! Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, subtly sweet made with coconut milk. Served with a fresh strawberry and sprinkled powdered sugar.
More about Tealicious
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

111 N Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (3564 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
Southern Grit image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle$4.00
Chicken & Waffle w/Tenders$12.00
Chicken Tenders & Waffle$14.00
Three crispy chicken tenders & a waffle drizzled with spicy habañero honey and served with maple syrup.
More about Southern Grit
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Belgian Waffle$7.50
With maple syrup and a variety of optional toppings.
More about The Tomato Head

Sevierville

