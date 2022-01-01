Waffles in Knoxville
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|Waffle Fries
|$4.00
|Waffle-cut sweet fries
|$3.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stock & Barrel
35 Market Square, Knoxville
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + House Buffalo Sauce + Celery
Tealicious
10720 Hardin Valley rd, Concord Farragut
|Pandan Waffles
|$5.50
Not your traditional waffle! Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, subtly sweet made with coconut milk. Served with a fresh strawberry and sprinkled powdered sugar.
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
111 N Central St., Knoxville
|Chicken & Waffle Skewers
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
FRENCH FRIES
Southern Grit
126 South Central St, Knoxville
|Waffle
|$4.00
|Chicken & Waffle w/Tenders
|$12.00
|Chicken Tenders & Waffle
|$14.00
Three crispy chicken tenders & a waffle drizzled with spicy habañero honey and served with maple syrup.