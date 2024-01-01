Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wonton soup in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Wonton Soup
Knoxville restaurants that serve wonton soup
PHO
Sticky Rice Cafe
120 Jack Dance St, knoxville
Avg 4.7
(741 reviews)
Wonton Soup
$15.50
More about Sticky Rice Cafe
Angry Dumpling and Sweet Tea - 1119 Sevier Avenue Suite A
1119 Sevier Avenue Suite A, Kimberlin Height
No reviews yet
Wonton soup
$13.00
wonton noodle soup
with chicken, 5 pork wontons, egg noodles, in savory Pho broth. comes with fish sauce on side
More about Angry Dumpling and Sweet Tea - 1119 Sevier Avenue Suite A
