Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve wontons

Sticky Rice Cafe image

PHO

Sticky Rice Cafe

120 Jack Dance St, knoxville

Avg 4.7 (741 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wonton Soup$15.50
More about Sticky Rice Cafe
Item pic

 

Angry Dumpling and Sweet Tea - 1119 Sevier Avenue Suite A

1119 Sevier Avenue Suite A, Kimberlin Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wonton soup$13.00
wonton noodle soup
with chicken, 5 pork wontons, egg noodles, in savory Pho broth. comes with fish sauce on side
More about Angry Dumpling and Sweet Tea - 1119 Sevier Avenue Suite A

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Chef Salad

Italian Salad

Carne Asada Tacos

Cornbread

Burritos

Grits

Carne Asada

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (23 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (182 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston