Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs

Our goal at Knuckies Hoagies is to create an exceptional experience, one hoagie, one guest, one community at a time! Our award winning dough creates an incredibly soft and fluffy roll that keeps our incredible guests coming back time and time again. Packing our rolls with freshly sliced Boar's Head meats & cheeses and fresh produce makes our hoagies a cut above the rest. We also serve fresh salads, soups & hand crafted desserts.

6135 Roswell Road

Popular Items

#1 Turkey & Swiss$7.29
OVENGOLD® Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
#35 The Knuckie!$8.99
loaded with Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Knuckies 1,000 Island dressing
#15 Chipotle Turkey Club$8.99
OVENGOLD® Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo
#17 Market Club$8.99
OVENGOLD® Turkey Breast, Smashed Avocado, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Knuckies O&V
#21 Cheese Steak$8.45
Freshly shaved USDA choice steak & Boar's Head White American Cheese
#16 Blazon Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.99
Buffalo chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, onion, provolone, lettuce, tomato drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch
#8 The Veggie$6.49
Provolone Smashed Avocado, Cucumber, Banana, Peppers, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Knuckies O&V
#10 Original Italian$8.49
OVENGOLD® Ham, VOLPI® Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cherry Pepper Relish, Oregano, Knuckies O&V
Chips$1.50
#14 The Ultimate!$10.95
Boar's Head Roast Beef, Ovengold Turkey, Smokemaster Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & Knuckies O&V
Location

Sandy Springs GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
