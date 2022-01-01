Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs

Our goal at Knuckies Hoagies is to create an exceptional experience, one hoagie, one guest, one community at a time! Our award winning dough creates an incredibly soft and fluffy roll that keeps our incredible guests coming back time and time again. Packing our rolls with freshly sliced Boar's Head meats & cheeses and fresh produce makes our hoagies a cut above the rest. We also serve fresh salads, soups & hand crafted desserts.



6135 Roswell Road