Knuckleheads Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop

RAY RAYS MEAT + THREE

RayRays is an urban food truck brand founded in 2009 by James Anderson. The accolades and enthusiasm have grown into what is considered today to be some of the best barbeque in the country. James and his wife Jess have since founded Anderson farms right here in Granville and raise Heritage hogs in the open air. This new Meat + Three concept not only is an evolution in that it is a brick and mortar but brings a southern hospitality tradition to the north. Most of all it represents the culmination of all that the Andersons are and love- barbeque, the farm, and family.

