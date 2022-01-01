Go
Toast

Knuckles Pizza

Open for Dine-in, Patio Seating, Carryout and Delivery through GrubHub!

1719 W. Woodside Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings 6 pc$10.00
Smoked wings flavored with your choice of sauce along with dipping sauce.
BYO 16"$22.00
Our signature Quad Cities Style pizza with mozzarella. Topped with your favorite toppings for $1.50 each.
The Natural 16"$23.00
The Quad Cities’ Best! House-made seasoned crumbled sausage, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella.
The Knucklehead 12"$16.75
Housemade sausage, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, green peppers, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella
The Grand Slam 16"$25.00
Housemade sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, crumbled bacon, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella.
Knuckle Knots 12 pc$10.00
Hand-knotted bread sticks brushed with savory garlic butter and grated Parmesan; served with your choice of 2 sauces (marinara, garlic butter, cheese, ranch)
BYO 12"$14.75
Our signature Quad Cities Style pizza with mozzarella. Topped with your favorite toppings for $1.00 each.
Knuckle Knots 6 pc$6.00
Hand-knotted breadsticks brushed with savory garlic butter and grated parmesan; served with your choice of sauce (marinara, garlic butter, cheese, ranch)
BYO 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust$12.00
Our crispy and crunchy thin crust Gluten Free pizza is made from cauliflower (you would never know unless we told ya!). Not only is it Gluten Free and low carb, it is also Soy Free as well! This crust is one of our Fan Favorites!
The Knucklehead 16"$25.00
Housemade sausage, fresh mushrooms, chopped onion, green peppers, Knuckles sauce, mozzarella
See full menu

Location

1719 W. Woodside Dr.

Dunlap IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Industry Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Childers Eatery

No reviews yet

We are constantly revising our menu to offer tried-and-true classics, new twists on old breakfast and lunch favorites and trendy creative new dishes. From the classics to new trends, we offer everything you love – and the new dishes you’ll start to crave.

The Original Pancake House Peoria

No reviews yet

come on in and enjoy great breakfast!

Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market

No reviews yet

Cyd’s in the Park very own Take Away Market for great, casual food packed picnic style, to enjoy on our patio, out in Donovan Park or wherever you’re heading. Party trays and Catering available as well!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston