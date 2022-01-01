Go
Toast

kō•än Public Table

In addition to popular Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes, Executive Chef Drew Smith wants to put a spotlight on food from countries such as Laos, Cambodia and the Philippines that are not as common to local restaurants.

2800 Renaissance Park Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veggie Roll$9.00
Marinated Tofu, Carrot, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame
Ginger Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Pickled Fennel, Sesame Brittle, Radish, Ginger Vinaigrette {gf}
Spicy Tuna Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Picked Daikon {gf}
Sake Roll$16.00
Seared salmon, avocado, cucumber, mustard soy, garlic aioli, serranos,
Hamachi Roll$16.00
Hamachi, shiso, cucumber, jalapeno, seared scallop, blood orange ponzu
Lobster Buns$17.00
Yuzu Lobster Salad, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Sesame
Maguro Roll$17.00
Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Pickled Daikon, Cucumber, Wasabi Aioli, Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flake {gf}
Cauliflower$13.00
Sweet Soy, Pickled Mushrooms, Radish, Scallions, Ginger Aioli {gf}
I Need Utensils
Spicy Salmon Roll$12.00
Spicy Salmon, Japenpeño, Cucumber, Avocado,, Lime {gf}
See full menu

Location

2800 Renaissance Park Place

Cary NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

kō•än

No reviews yet

kō•än seeks to bring stories, food and people back to the former ān cuisines space in Cary, NC. With a focus on humble, tranquil, “food for thought,” kō•än will bring a renewed energy and feel to Cary’s dining scene. kō•än’s menu is focused on sharing food that celebrates the unsung heroes of Southeast Asian cuisine.

RallyPoint Sport Grill

No reviews yet

Open for Dine-in, curbside pickup, and now delivery!

The Big Easy Oven & Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gulli Boys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston