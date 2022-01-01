Go
Koa Poke

Healthy Fast Casual - Fresh Food, Poke Bowls, Sushi Burritos, Vegetarian and Chicken options. 100% pure Acai Bowls - fresh fruit, no fillers. All bowls and burritos are made to order and can be customized to your preferences.

1600 Collins Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lobster Cut Roll 8pc$15.00
Spicy Salmon Cut Roll 8pc$12.95
Supreme Leader$16.00
Build Your Own Poke Bowl$20.95
Build Your Own Burrito$20.95
Salmon Cut Roll 8pc$12.95
Diet Coke$2.50
Koa Water$3.50
Lobster Poke$25.95
Brazilian$15.50
Location

1600 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
