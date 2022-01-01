Go
Koala Coffee and Tea

Enjoy a delicious cup of Intelligentsia coffee, gourmet teas, or made from scratch goodies.

820 W Ingomar Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Masala Chai Latte$4.50
real organic chai
Apple Handpies$5.00
Latte$4.25
double espresso + steamed milk
Iced Latte$4.00
double espresso + milk
Americano$3.50
double Espresso + hot water
Iced Mocha$4.50
single orgin dark chocolate + double espresso + milk
Cold Brew Iced Coffee$4.00
signature specialty coffee, cold brewed
Espresso Macchiato$3.25
esspresso + dollop milk foam - classic recipe
Masala Chai Latte$4.50
real organic chai
Breakfast Handpies$5.50
Location

820 W Ingomar Rd

McCandless PA

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
