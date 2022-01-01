Koala Coffee and Tea
Enjoy a delicious cup of Intelligentsia coffee, gourmet teas, or made from scratch goodies.
820 W Ingomar Rd
Popular Items
Location
820 W Ingomar Rd
McCandless PA
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shooters
State of the art driving range utilizing Top Tracer technology along with a full menu and bar.
Pizza Roma
Family owned and operated for over 50 years!
Slice on Broadway
New York Style, Yinzer Made Pie!
Pomodoro Ristorante
Come on in and enjoy!