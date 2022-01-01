kō•än
kō•än seeks to bring stories, food and people back to the former ān cuisines space in Cary, NC. With a focus on humble, tranquil, “food for thought,” kō•än will bring a renewed energy and feel to Cary’s dining scene. kō•än’s menu is focused on sharing food that celebrates the unsung heroes of Southeast Asian cuisine.
SUSHI
2800 Renaissance Park Pl • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2800 Renaissance Park Pl
Cary NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
kō•än Public Table
In addition to popular Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes, Executive Chef Drew Smith wants to put a spotlight on food from countries such as Laos, Cambodia and the Philippines that are not as common to local restaurants.
RallyPoint Sport Grill
Open for Dine-in, curbside pickup, and now delivery!
The Big Easy Oven & Tap
Come in and enjoy!
Bru's Public House
Come in and enjoy!