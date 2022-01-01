Go
kō•än seeks to bring stories, food and people back to the former ān cuisines space in Cary, NC. With a focus on humble, tranquil, “food for thought,” kō•än will bring a renewed energy and feel to Cary’s dining scene. kō•än’s menu is focused on sharing food that celebrates the unsung heroes of Southeast Asian cuisine.

SUSHI

2800 Renaissance Park Pl • $$

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$12.00
12 Jumbo wings! Choose your sauce and dressing.
Cauliflower$13.00
Sweet soy, pickles, sesame, scallion. (GF) (Vegetarian)
Steamed Buns$17.00
Yuzu lobster salad, scallions, sambal aioli, sesame. (2 buns)
Crispy Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Crispy rice, peanuts, cilantro, nuoc cham, NC bibb lettuce. (contains fish sauce, veg option)
Pork Dumplings$12.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, garlic, ginger, scallion, black vinegar. 4pcs
Edamame$6.00
Steamed edamame with yuzu salt and peppercorns. (GF)
Korean Bibimbap$38.00
Wagyu short rib, sesame rice, collards, egg, pickled okra, sweet potatoes, gochujang, kimchi. (gfo)
ko•an Thai Red Curry$32.00
NC rotating fish, clams, mussels, prawns, green mango chutney, steamed rice, wilted greens. (GF)
Pork Belly Banh Mi$10.00
Crispy pork belly, hoisin, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, jalapeno.
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy tuna tartare, cucumber, avocado and pickled burdock root. 8pcs.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2800 Renaissance Park Pl

Cary NC

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
