Kobe Asian Fusion

"Kobe Asian Fusion specializes in bringing you a wide variety of fresh Asian Fusion entrees! We pride ourselves in using only the freshest ingredients and preparing a large portion of our menu in house!! Stop by today and experience it for yourself!"

SUSHI

100 Town Center Rd • $

Avg 4.8 (189 reviews)

Popular Items

Cream Cheese King Crab Wontons
Four of our house made cream cheese king crab wontons deep-fried to a golden finish and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Create Your Own Boba Tea
YumYum Side$0.50
2 oz
Lo-Mein Noodles$2.50
Genral Tso's Chicken$9.00
Crispy fried Chicken or shrimp tossed in a house made sweet and slightly spicy garlic sauce.
YumYum$11.98
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with spicy crab & crunchy.
Teriyaki Chicken$9.00
Steak$10.00
California$5.00
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Chicken Bento$11.00
We serve our skillfully crafted Hibachi Bento Boxes with mixed hibachi vegetables, your choice of steamed rice, fried rice, or lo-mein noodles, 4 pieces of a California roll, and 2 spring rolls.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

100 Town Center Rd

Fayetteville WV

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

