Go
Toast

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

28775 US-19 N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN$18.00
With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
SIDE NOODLES$4.25
FILET$25.50
*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
KRAB RANGOON$8.50
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.
SIRLOIN & SHRIMP$24.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN$23.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN$19.25
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SHRIMP.$19.25
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CHICKEN & SHRIMP$23.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
See full menu

Location

28775 US-19 N

Clearwater FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KC - Clearwater

No reviews yet

Better than Booze!

Dunedin Vegan Deli

No reviews yet

Dunedin Vegan Deli is Northern Pinellas County's first all vegan deli and market. We offer most deli favorites in a fully plant based version. Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads and Pizza along with hard to find grocery items and snacks. Our sandwiches are mostly crafted with our house made artisan seitan line. we will offer several gluten free options but caution sever allergy sufferers to be mindful that while we take every precaution possible the possibility of trace contamination is present considering the scale of production of a gluten based product on premises.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0422

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Greek City Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston