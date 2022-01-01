Go
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

8148 International Drive

Popular Items

SIDE MUSHROOMS$4.25
SIDE MIXED VEGETABLE$4.25
*PINT WHITE SAUCE$6.00
SIDE NOODLES$4.25
*PINT GINGER SAUCE$6.00
SIDE BROCCOLI$4.25
SIDE ZUCCHINI$4.25
JAPANESE CLEAR ONION SOUP$3.00
A Japanese classic soup. Slowly simmered chicken broth based soup, topped with fried onions and diced mushrooms.
HOUSE SALAD$3.00
*PINT SALAD DRESSING$6.00

Location

8148 International Drive

Orlando FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

