Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Popular Items

HIBACHI BENTO BOX
Mixed Vegetables, House Salad and 2pc California Roll with choice of Fried Rice or Noodles and 1pc Spring Roll with plum sauce or 1 pc Chicken Gyoza with ponzu sauce. Includes 4oz White Sauce.
KOBE TRIO$26.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN & SHRIMP$24.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CHICKEN & SHRIMP$23.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CHICKEN$18.00
With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN$23.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
SHRIMP.$19.25
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN$19.25
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
Location

5605 Kirkman Rd.

Orlando FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
