Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

WAGYU • HIBACHI • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • STEAKS

2901 Parkway Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (3487 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE NOODLES$4.25
SIRLOIN$19.25
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SHRIMP.$19.25
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
KOBE TRIO$26.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)$14.00
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN$23.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
JAPANESE CLEAR ONION SOUP$3.00
A Japanese classic soup. Slowly simmered chicken broth based soup, topped with fried onions and diced mushrooms.
CHICKEN$18.00
With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
QR Codes
Takeout

2901 Parkway Blvd

Kissimmee FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
