Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

8460 Palm Parkway

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
FILET$25.50
*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SHRIMP.$19.25
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)$14.00
SIRLOIN & SHRIMP$24.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN$23.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CHICKEN$18.00
With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN$19.25
*Sirloin. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIDE NOODLES$4.25
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
Location

8460 Palm Parkway

Orlando FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
