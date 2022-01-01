Go
Koble Greek Italian Grill

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

176 W Olentangy St • $$

Avg 4.7 (439 reviews)

Popular Items

Spanakopita$5.00
Fine layers of flaky phyllo dough, baked with spinach, feta cheese and a variety of fresh herbs.
Gyro$8.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce.
Hummus Platter$6.00
Garbanzo beans blended with extra virgin olive oil, tahini sauce, lemon and fresh garlic. Served with pita and cucumber.
Gyro Sauce (Creamy Garlic)$1.00
Get All 4$12.00
A serving of each: Hummus, Tzatziki, Spicy feta & Spinach goat cheese! Served with pita and cucumber.
Greek Salad$7.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese, olives, topped with our house vinaigrette.
Pita$1.00
Avgolemono Soup$4.00
Traditional Greek chicken lemon soup.
Tenders with Fries$6.00
Three chicken tenders served with fries
Chicken Gyro$8.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

176 W Olentangy St

Powell OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
