Come in and enjoy Kobunga Korean Grill! We are a fast casual Korean BBQ restaurant with chef driven recipes. All of our sauces, meats and side dishes are made in-house. We offer Vegan and Gluten-Free items as well!

929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610

Popular Items

The Mama Cho (BBQ Chicken)$10.95
Korean BBQ Marinated Chicken, Korean Slaw and Soy Sauce Pickles
The Kobunga (Pork Belly)$11.95
Tender Roasted Pork Belly with a Burnt Sugar Crust, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Honey Soy Carrots
Side Korean Cabbage Slaw$3.00
Fountain Drinks$3.50
The Mama Kim (Bulgogi)$12.95
Thinly Sliced Beef Bulgogi, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Sauteed Corn
Topo Chico$3.00
USC Special (Short Rib)$13.45
Slow Cooked Short Rib, Napa Cabbage Kimchi and Soy Sauce Pickles
Side Roasted Sweet Potatoes$3.50
Build Your Own Plate
Side Korean BBQ Chicken$3.95
929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
