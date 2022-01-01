Kocina De Raphael
Come in and enjoy!
610 Legion Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
610 Legion Dr
Las Vegas NM
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cafecito
Fast Drinks
Great Coffee
Friendly Service
Hatcha's Express
We appreciate your business!
Cowboy Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Patio Bar & Grill
We will be re-opening this Spring!