Kocina De Raphael

610 Legion Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (140 reviews)

Popular Items

Chile Fries$8.99
Combo Platter$14.99
Burrito$14.99
Our delicious burrito is served w/your choice of filling & rice or posole, topped with red or green chili, cheese & garnish. Choice of ground beef, bean, bean & chicharron, roast beef, chicken,
pork or carne adovada
Taco$3.99
Stuffy$13.99
Enchiladas$13.99
Two corn tortillas with your choice of filling: pork,cheddar, chicken, roast beef or ground beef. Served with beans, rice or posole. Topped with cheese & garnish, smothered with red or green chile.
Taco Plate$12.99
Three corn tortillas with choice of meat: pork carnitas, chicken, ground beef or roast beef, served with beans, rice or posole with cheese & garnish
Add Sopapilla$1.99
Quesadilla$11.99
Burnt Taco Plate$15.99
Three corn tortillas with choice of filling: pork, chicken, ground beef or roast beef & burnt cheese on the outside, served with cheese & garnish, salsa & choice of rice, beans
or posole
Takeout

Location

610 Legion Dr

Las Vegas NM

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
