Koco’s Pub

We are open for carry out and dine in Tuesday 4:30-9pm, Wednesday-Friday 11am-9pm and Saturday 12-9pm! Online orders totaling more than $500.00 needs manager approval. Please call 410-426-3519 to speak with a manager.

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

4301 Harford Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cake Sandwich (11 oz.)$37.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served on a roll with potato chips and a pickle
Junior Crab Cake Platter (6oz.)$25.99
One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato
Crab Cake Only (11 oz.)$35.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with crackers, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle
Uncooked Crab Cake (11 oz.)$31.99
Simply place uncooked crab cakes in 475° preheated oven on nonstick foil or cookie sheet with oil. Cook until golden brown, 20-25 minutes depending on your oven.
Chicken Wings$14.99
Choose one of our "Mom Made" specialty sauces: Buffalo, Honey Mustard, Raspberry Jalapeno, Jamaican, BBQ, Old Bay, or Honey Sriracha with sesame seeds. All come with bleu cheese and celery.
Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad
Mom's Crab Soup$7.99
Tomato based soup with lots of jumbo lump and veggies.
Uncooked Crab Cake (6oz.)$18.99
Simply place uncooked crab cakes in 475° preheated oven on nonstick foil or cookie sheet with oil. Cook until golden brown, 20-25 minutes depending on your oven.
Cream of Crab Soup$9.99
Rich cream based soup loaded with lots of jumbo lump.
The "Original" Crab Cake Platter (11oz.)$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4301 Harford Rd

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

