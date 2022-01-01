Koco’s Pub
We are open for carry out and dine in Tuesday 4:30-9pm, Wednesday-Friday 11am-9pm and Saturday 12-9pm! Online orders totaling more than $500.00 needs manager approval. Please call 410-426-3519 to speak with a manager.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
4301 Harford Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4301 Harford Rd
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
KURAMO RESTAURANT LLC
Eat Fresh and Healthy Anytime!!
Bramble Baking Co.
Small batch pies, pastries, and specialty cakes made with great care (and many flowers) in Baltimore, MD.
Please note, Our store hours vary from pickup hours.
Store hours are
Wed-Fri, 7-2
Sat-Sun 8-3
Michael's Pizza and Subs
New, nice restaurant in the Berea/Belair Edison neighborhood. Great atmosphere to grab a bite to eat with friends and family. We also have carryout and delivery.
Come in and enjoy!
One Stop Fried Chicken & Subs
Come in and enjoy!