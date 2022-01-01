Go
Toast

Koco's Korean Fried Chicken and Croffles

Serving Hampton Roads 1st Croffle House Bakery. You can get sweet and/or savory croffles. Try our famous crispy soy garlic fried chicken paired with our croffles.

4224 Virginia Beach Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Churro$3.50
Peanut Butter Banana$3.50
KFC Soy Garlic$12.00
10 PCS Spicy Soy Garlic$14.00
Halo-Halo$3.50
Lumpia 6 PCS$4.50
Oreo's & Cream$3.50
Ube$3.50
Strawberry, Banana, & Nutella$3.50
Strawberry Matcha$3.50
See full menu

Location

4224 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TASTE Town Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Keagan's

No reviews yet

Keagan's is a proud local pub, situated in the heart of Virginia Beach Town Center. We have a full menu offer for lunch, dinner and late night, that encompasses the best pub items to be found in the area, including many that stay true to our Irish roots. Keagan's is also the #1 destination in the area for live entertainment, sports viewing and we have both private and semi-private areas available for parties and events.

Towncenter Cold Pressed - VB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cantina Laredo

No reviews yet

Upmarket chain restaurant featuring Mexican specialties & margaritas in stylish quarters.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston