Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

Made from scratch Ramen joint in the heart of downtown Sacramento a block from Golden 1 Center

FRIED CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

718 K street • $$

Avg 4.6 (568 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Ramen$6.00
light shoyu vegetable broth, seasoned egg - please, for our younger guests only
Citrus Shio$16.00
chicken chintan, lemon-shio tare, chicken chashu, half ajitama, roasted garlic oil, negi, wakame, sumac
Tonkotsu$17.00
three day pork paitan, shoyu tare, pork belly chashu, half ajitama, mizuna, negi
Chicken Katsu Sando$14.00
fried chicken cutlet, katsu sauce, japanese egg salad
Sushi Hand Rolls$7.00
Choice of: albacore & negi; spicy albacore & kaiware; veggie
Vegan Shoyu$15.00
shiitake-kombu dashi, shoyu tare, seasoned tofu, seasonal veggies, negi, wakame
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
chili caramel, puffed rice, cashews,mint
Karaage$12.00
japanese fried chicken, yuzu-tajin mayo
Shoyu$16.00
chicken chintan, shoyu tare, chicken chashu, half ajitama, negi, wakame
Mushroom Paitan$17.00
rich cashew cream, pork belly chashu, half ajitama, shimeji mushrooms, negi
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

718 K street

Sacramento CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

