Koffee Kup

Soul Food the way you've always wanted. Everything is HOMEMADE! Come on in....You'll be glad that you did!!!

9601 North Tryon Street Suite F

Popular Items

Peach Cobbler$3.50
PC fried$13.25
Pork Chops served with two sides and a choice of bread.
Fried - Dark$12.25
Fried Chicken (dark meat) served with two sides, and a choice of bread.
Perch$12.25
Four Pieces of Perch Fish (Boneless) served with two sides and a choice of bread.
Stewed Chicken-White$13.00
Stewed Chicken (White meat) served with white rice, two sides, and a choice of bread.
Veggie Plate$9.00
PC Smotherd$13.75
Fried - White$12.25
Fried Chicken (white meat) served with two sides, and a choice of bread.
Fried - Jumbo Wing (3)$13.25
Beef Ribs$14.95
Beef Ribs served with two sides, and a choice of bread.
Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
