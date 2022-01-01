Go
Kogi Bar and Grill

“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness”;
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions."

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SUSHI • GRILL

8 Court St • $$

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable ramen$11.00
Dolsot Bibimbap$14.00
Bibimbap cooked in a granite stone bowl, creating crispy rice and enhancing flavors and aromas.
Umma’s Rangoons (5 pc)$9.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, and curry rangoons.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Pork Dumplings (6 pc)$6.00
Bibimbap$12.00
Rice bowl with seasoned carrots, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, bean sprouts, and a fried egg.
Chicken Katsu Ramen$15.00
Beef Ramen$13.00
House Ramen$17.00
Contains whisk egg, carrots, scallions, cabbage, onions, and grilled pork belly.
Bubble Tea
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8 Court St

Plymouth MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

