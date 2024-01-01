Koi Ramen and Bubble Tea - 2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Location
2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE, Levittown NY 11756
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carolyn's Cuisine - 2564 Hempstead Turnpike East Meadow, NY 11717
3.9 • 82
2564 Hempstead Turnpike East Meadow, NY 11554
View restaurant
Jakes Steakhouse Long Island - 2172 Hempstead Turnpike
No Reviews
2172 Hempstead Turnpike East Meadow, NY 11554
View restaurant