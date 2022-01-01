Go
Koi Sushi Wok

Come in and enjoy!

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Las Vegas Roll (6 pcs)$10.00
cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon, deep fired w. eel sauce.
Miso Soup$3.00
Philadelphia Roll$6.95
Cheese Wonton (8 pc)$7.95
Veggie Spring Roll$3.50
Chicken Egg Roll$4.50
Lo Mein w. your choice
California Roll$6.50
Orange w. choice of protein (spicy)
Fried Rice w. your choice
Location

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086

Anthem AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
