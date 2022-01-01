Koi Sushi Wok
Come in and enjoy!
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086
Popular Items
Location
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086
Anthem AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Desert Donuts
Come in and enjoy!
The Tennessee Grill
Join us for award winning BBQ, fresh ground burgers, sandwiches, and salads. Enjoy an ice cold beer or specialty cocktail in our full service bar.
Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Hungry?