KOK Wings - Mall

Come in and enjoy!

5725 Johnston

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boneless Dine in Special
Boneless fried chicken served w/ fries
Naked Wings
Traditional Bone-in Wings served w/ fries
Shrimp Basket$12.49
10 fried shrimp served w/ fries
Breaded Wings
Traditional Bone-in Wings breaded served w/ fries
Fish$3.99
1 piece of fried fish
Chicken Strips
Fried chicken tenders w/ fries and choice of sauce
2 Piece Fish$12.99
2 fried fish flets serverd w/ fries
Fish Sliders$11.99
3 pieces of fried fish served on hawaiian rolls w/ fries
Ranch$0.50
Boneless Wings
Boneless fried chicken served w/ fries
5725 Johnston

Lafayette LA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
KOK Wings - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Pizza Artista

No reviews yet

Pizza Artista is a Louisiana-based company, born out of a passion to provide world-class food and hospitality. With a focus on delighting the Guest with our fast and friendly service, we are committed to giving every guest the personal service they deserve while serving up some of the best traditional and cajun-inspired pizzas.
If traditional ingredients aren't enough, we also have available non-traditional ingredients such as these Louisiana Cajun favorites -- andouille, tasso, smoked cajun sausage, boudin, shrimp, crawfish, crab, and more! There are literally thousands of combinations!
Pizza Artista's unique Signature Pizza offerings combine traiditonal and chef-inspired flavors that are mouth-watering. We take pride in serving fresh ingredients daily. We believe that freshness begins with making our traditional and whole wheat dough from scratch every day. We also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

