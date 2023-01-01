Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Isleton
  • /
  • Koket Island Bar & Grill - 14174 Isleton Rd
Main picView gallery

Koket Island Bar & Grill - 14174 Isleton Rd

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

14174 Isleton Rd

Isleton, CA 95641

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

14174 Isleton Rd, Isleton CA 95641

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hood Station - 10761 Hood Franklin Road
orange starNo Reviews
10761 Hood Franklin Road Hood, CA 95639
View restaurantnext
LUCYs - 95 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
95 Main St Rio Vista, CA 94571
View restaurantnext
Foster's Bighorn
orange starNo Reviews
143 Main St Rio Vista, CA 94571
View restaurantnext
Oz Korean BBQ
orange star4.3 • 6,442
2605 Riparian Dr Elk Grove, CA 95757
View restaurantnext
Michael David Winery - Bistro
orange star4.3 • 1,069
4580 West Highway 12 Lodi, CA 95242
View restaurantnext
The Farm Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4580 West Highway 12 Lodi, CA 95242
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Isleton

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Koket Island Bar & Grill - 14174 Isleton Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston