Go
Toast
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten

Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten

German Brewery & Biergarten with Bavarian Specialties and Texas Smoked Meats.

4715 E 5th St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4715 E 5th St

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Central Machine Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

De Nada Cantina

No reviews yet

East Austin’s loveliest little taco dive. Handmade tortillas pressed and cooked on the comal, slow-braised meats, and traditional handcrafted margaritas served in a greenhouse.
Nothing fancy, just delicious. Stop by anytime, you’re always welcome at De Nada.

JNL BARBECUE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sawyer & Co

No reviews yet

Our traditional Southern Diner offers a full bar and breakfast, lunch & dinner menu choices inspired from the best kitchens between East Austin and New Orleans with a free side of Texas Hospitality.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston