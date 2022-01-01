Go
Koko Head Cafe

Dining room now open for Brunch All Day Wed - Fri 8am - 2pm
Sat - Sun 8 am - 2:30pm
Mon - Tues Closed
1145c 12th Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)

Popular Items

DON BURI CHEN$20.00
Local Hawaiian soft scrambled eggs, miso smoked pork, five spice pork belly, house-made pickles, chicharron, sushi rice
CHICKY & EGGS$17.00
Tempura fried chicken, local Hawaiian soft scrambled eggs, house-made pickles maple tabasco
Breakfast Bibimbap$18.00
Local Hawaiian sunny-side up egg, bacon, Portuguese sausage, Heritage ham, kimchi, soy-mirin, shiitake mushrooms, ong choy, sesame carrots, bean sprouts, served over crispy garlic rice.
Savory Hash Brown$6.00
Koko Moco$18.00
Local Hawaiian sunny-side-up egg, Maui Cattle Company all beef patty, garlic rice, mushroom gravy and tempura kimchi. A delicious unami flavor bomb!
BREAKFAST CONGEE$15.00
Local Hawaiian soft-poached egg, Japanese porridge, Portuguese sausage, bacon, Heritage ham, cheddar cheese, scallions, cinnamon bacon croutons
Vanilla Sea Salt Biscuit$5.00
Baked fresh daily, and served with local honey butter and house-made fruit jam.
CHEF WONG'S DAILY DUMPLINGS$17.00
Chef's selection of delicious hand-made dumplings.
Dumplings Change daily
CORNFLAKE FRENCH TOAST$18.00
EGG HANDWICH$14.00
Two soft scrambled local Hawaiian eggs, New York Cheddar Cheese, locally grown greens, bacon, maple tabasco on a sweet bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1145c 12th Ave

Honolulu HI

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
