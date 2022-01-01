Koko Head Cafe
Dining room now open for Brunch All Day Wed - Fri 8am - 2pm
Sat - Sun 8 am - 2:30pm
Mon - Tues Closed
FOR ONLINE ELECTRONIC GIFT CARDS PLEASE CLICK:
https://www.toasttab.com/kokoheadcafe/giftcards
1145c 12th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1145c 12th Ave
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Miro Kaimuki
Follow @MiroKaimuki on Instagram for the latest updates
Bubbly & Bleu
Come in and enjoy!
Brick Fire Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
12th Ave Grill is permanently closed starting January 17th. Mahalo for All your Aloha these past 18 years!!! It was our greatest pleasure to serve you!
Mahalo Nui Loa and Hui Hou!