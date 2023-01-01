Chicken sandwiches in Kokomo
Kokomo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Yoke Social Table
1928 South Washington Street, Kokomo
|Crispy chicken sandwich
|$7.50
Prodigy Bar & Grill Kokomo Indiana - Kokomo Markland Mall
1355 South Reed Rd., Kokomo
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.45
Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken breast,
drenched in buffalo sauce, with ranch and bleu cheese mousse on a signature bun