Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Kokomo

Go
Kokomo restaurants
Toast

Kokomo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Yoke Social Table

1928 South Washington Street, Kokomo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy chicken sandwich$7.50
More about Yoke Social Table
Banner pic

 

Prodigy Bar & Grill Kokomo Indiana - Kokomo Markland Mall

1355 South Reed Rd., Kokomo

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.45
Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken breast,
drenched in buffalo sauce, with ranch and bleu cheese mousse on a signature bun
More about Prodigy Bar & Grill Kokomo Indiana - Kokomo Markland Mall

Browse other tasty dishes in Kokomo

Nachos

Map

More near Kokomo to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston