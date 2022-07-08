Kokomos
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
88 Hartford ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
88 Hartford ave
Old Lyme CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Black Hall Kitchen Co.
A prepared food market/take away establishment!!
Deke's Bagels Niantic
Indoor or outdoor seating. WIFI available.
Deke's Bagels are unique, familiar, and delicious!
Liv's Shack Old Saybrook
Liv's Shack offers Lobster Rolls and more at Harbor One Marina. Take out & Dine in on the deck enjoying the view of the water. BYOB
Charlies Place Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!