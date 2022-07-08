Go
Kokomos

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

88 Hartford ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (125 reviews)

Popular Items

07/09/2022
7/3/22
House Burger$16.00
8 Oz Blend of beef chuck, brisket, and short rib, onion, lettuce, tomato, topped with your choice of cheese. All Sandwiches come with homemade chips
Wings$15.00
Choice of sauce: MILD, HOT, SWEET, CHILE, BOURBON, BBQ, or SWEET ASIAN SOY
08/07/2022
7/2/22
Lemonade$3.00
Southern Style Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk and Black Pepper fried chicken, sweet-hot pickles, hot honey, lemon aioli, shredded lettuce, brioche bun. All Sandwiches come with our homemade chips
06/11/2022
Steak n Cheese$16.00
Thinly sliced ribeye sautéed with caramelized onions, lemon aioli, with your choice of cheese, All Sandwiches come with our homemade chips
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

88 Hartford ave

Old Lyme CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
