Kokonut Island Grill - Orem
Come in and enjoy!
1663 N. State Street
Popular Items
Location
1663 N. State Street
Orem UT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - Orem
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
010 Pizza Pie Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
53 Catering
All meals are designed to feed 10, Meals will be frozen and packed to last 12 hours (we can add dry ice if you need more time for $50), customer must provide a cooler to pack them in. We will rent you a cooler for $50 per day (with $100 deposit)
Marley's Gourmet Sliders
Come on in and enjoy!