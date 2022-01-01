Go
Kokonut Island Grill - Orem

Come in and enjoy!

1663 N. State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side- Mac Salad$2.99
Side - Spam Musubi$2.99
Side- Fries$3.99
1 Meat Plate$8.99
Choose 1 Meat- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
Kalua Pork Sandwich$8.99
Ahi Tuna Poke$12.99
Tropical Lava Cake$4.99
Katsu Chicken Sandwich$8.99
3 Meat Plate$13.99
Choose up to 3 Meats- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
2 Meat Plate$11.99
Choose up to 2 Meat- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
See full menu

Location

1663 N. State Street

Orem UT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

