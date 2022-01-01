Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT

Great Harvest Bread Co

No reviews yet

Great Harvest Bread Company is your whole grain bakery headquarters in Provo. From milling our own wheat daily in our Provo bakery to creating beautiful gift baskets, sandwiches and treats our passion for phenomenal baked goods is the reason for everything we do. Enjoy the enticing aroma and warm surroundings of your Utah neighborhood Great Harvest Bread Co.

The secret to making phenomenal bread is in the wheat kernels. We know where every kernel comes from. That's because we have been purchasing our premium whole wheat from family-owned farms for more than 30 years.

