Go
Toast
  • /
  • Provo
  • /
  • Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT

Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT

Come in and enjoy!

62 W. Cougar Blvd #104

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tropical Lava Cake$5.00
2 Meat Plate$13.99
Choose up to 2 Meat- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
Ahi Tuna Poke$13.99
Side- Fries$3.99
Kalua Pork Sandwich$8.99
Katsu Chicken Sandwich$9.99
1 Meat Plate$9.99
Choose 1 Meat- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
Side - Spam Musubi$2.99
3 Meat Plate$17.99
Choose up to 3 Meats- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
See full menu

Location

62 W. Cougar Blvd #104

Provo UT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - Provo

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Goodly Cookies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Batch Baked Goods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Award-Winning home-made Sweet Rolls, Cookies, and Ice Cream Sandwiches!

Great Harvest Bread Co

No reviews yet

Great Harvest Bread Company is your whole grain bakery headquarters in Provo. From milling our own wheat daily in our Provo bakery to creating beautiful gift baskets, sandwiches and treats our passion for phenomenal baked goods is the reason for everything we do. Enjoy the enticing aroma and warm surroundings of your Utah neighborhood Great Harvest Bread Co.
The secret to making phenomenal bread is in the wheat kernels. We know where every kernel comes from. That's because we have been purchasing our premium whole wheat from family-owned farms for more than 30 years.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston