KoKyu

Neighborhood Eatery, Ghost Kitchen, Craft Beverage Store

245 East NC-54 Ste 105

Popular Items

Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2021$15.50
Tropical-Citrus-Salt
Typical Tropical Marlborough SB. Medium bodied with a lime-like acidity, peach notes and a slight saline finish.
Banyan Gewürztraminer 2021$15.00
Apple-Honey-Citrus
Light & Refreshing Monterey County Gewürz. Perfect pairing with spicy dishes, perhaps a hint of spritz on the tail end.
Bacchus Chardonnay 2020$15.50
Great Chard at a steal of a price! Medium-bodied and crisp, with subtle apple, pear and citrus notes. A touch of vanilla and white flowers balances everything.
The Crust$13.00
Griddled Italian Beef with Jus, Melted Provolone, House Giardiniera
Crispy Chicken Nachos$15.75
Chopped Kimchi-Brined Fried Chicken, Gochujang Sauce, Spicy Ghost Cheese, Japanese Pickled Radish, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Scallion
Bohigas Xarel-lo Catalunya D.O. 2020$10.00
Crisp, dry & super reasonable for the quality. A still version of the principle varietal in Cava. Bright acidity and fresh citrus notes.
Folk Machine "White Light", California 2021$14.00
Brisk-Floral-Oceanspray
Blended to accentuate the briny nature of the Tocai by way of fruit and aromatics.
Wolfer Goldgrube, Kabinett, Mosel 2020$30.00
Riesling
Peach-Stone-Candy Lime
This is powerhouse Riesling - The Kabinett from the Wolfer Goldgrube is Vollenweider through and through. Almost nothing but damp stone and yeast on the nose. Herbal, racy and full of that lovely Riesling tension and release.
Pimiento Pollo$13.75
Pimento Cheese Baked Into The Bread, Korean Fried Chicken, Iceberg, Pickled Hot Cherry Peppers, Vinaigrette
Ko'Jangles Fries$7.50
Don't play. Straight up Ko'Jangles Seasoning on these playa. Side of honey mustard for the homies.
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
